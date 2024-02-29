Vicky Kaushal’s mobile wallpaper is an adorable childhood picture of Katrina Kaif in ponytails; check out the picture

The couple have a huge fan following on social media and love to post little tidbits from their life. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor’s mobile phone wallpaper will surely brighten your day and bring a smile to your face!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:09
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The couple have a huge fan following on social media and love to post little tidbits from their life. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor’s mobile phone wallpaper will surely brighten your day and bring a smile to your face!

Also Read-Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens

During an interview segment with a news portal, Vicky was asked ‘Things Vicky Kaushal Can’t Live Without’. To this, Vicky said, “Start my day with this (phone) and end with this, and yeah, it’s always with you. We’re just living in times where you can’t think of life without a phone.” He then for a split second showed his phone’s wallpaper in which we can see a little Katrina Kaif on it and she looks super cute with two ponytails. Check it out here;

Fans meanwhile just could not get enough of the picture. One wrote, “Baby Katrina was adorable!! These two will surely make cute babies.” Another commented, “It’s literally sooo cutee!!! I would love it if my husband would do the same.”

Speaking of his relationship with wife Katrina, Vicky once said, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Also Read-Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Uri: The Surgical Strike Zero Phone Bhooth Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dhoom3 Movie News Raazi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mismatched 3 sneak-peek out! Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli strikes the right chord
MUMBAI: National crush Rohit Saraf unveiled the first look of his much-awaited series, ‘Mismatched 3’ during the...
When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday
MUMBAI :Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first child...
Did you know? Yami Gautam was trained by real Army Personnel for action sequences in Article 370
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam has brought to us a striking story with Article 370. The film has been shot in Kashmir and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami shares a glimpse of his spectacular transformation into a traditional puppet
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Love Is In The Air! Sunny Leone shares latest promo of Splitsvilla X5
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone is all set for the latest season of her popular show Splitsvilla. The actress shared a...
Vicky Kaushal’s mobile wallpaper is an adorable childhood picture of Katrina Kaif in ponytails; check out the picture
MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The...
Recent Stories
Deepika
When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Deepika
When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday
Yami Gautam
Did you know? Yami Gautam was trained by real Army Personnel for action sequences in Article 370
Drishyam
Ajay Devgn-Sriya Saran starrer Drishyam to get a Hollywood remake
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha seals its place in the history of Hindi Cinema with first-ever in-flight trailer launch
Sidharth
Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer ready to go any lengths to protect his nation
Sujata Anandan
Veteran journalist Sujata Anandan passes away at 65; Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute