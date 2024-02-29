Vicky Kaushal’s mobile wallpaper is an adorable childhood picture of Katrina Kaif in ponytails; check out the picture

MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The couple have a huge fan following on social media and love to post little tidbits from their life. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor’s mobile phone wallpaper will surely brighten your day and bring a smile to your face!

During an interview segment with a news portal, Vicky was asked ‘Things Vicky Kaushal Can’t Live Without’. To this, Vicky said, “Start my day with this (phone) and end with this, and yeah, it’s always with you. We’re just living in times where you can’t think of life without a phone.” He then for a split second showed his phone’s wallpaper in which we can see a little Katrina Kaif on it and she looks super cute with two ponytails. Check it out here;

Katrina's Childhood picture is Vicky's Phone wallpaper brb crying. pic.twitter.com/rZkxx3j6mP — Sats (@JustSatss) February 28, 2024

Fans meanwhile just could not get enough of the picture. One wrote, “Baby Katrina was adorable!! These two will surely make cute babies.” Another commented, “It’s literally sooo cutee!!! I would love it if my husband would do the same.”

Speaking of his relationship with wife Katrina, Vicky once said, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Credit-Indianexpress