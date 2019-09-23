Vicky Kaushal’s movie Bhoot to release on THIS DATE

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine these days, as the talented actor has been winning awards for his performance in Sanju.



Recently, he also won the national award for his performance in Uri. The 31-year-old actor is ready to make his debut in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. While his fans were excited to see their favorite star in a new avatar, they will now have to wait for a little longer as the release of the film has been pushed to 2020.



Vicky’s movie was all set to hit the cinemas on November 15th, but now will release on 21st February 2020. The producer of the movie took to his social media account and made the announcement of the official date of its release.



Well, the poster of the movie looks quite interesting, and we are sure that Vicky’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him in this new avatar.



Check out Karan Johar’s tweet below.

The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news ...... pic.twitter.com/iXTsiEuJcW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019