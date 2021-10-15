Vicky Kaushal: Self-doubt is a very important part of being an artiste

MUMBAI: National heartthrob and actor Vicky Kaushal has been a part of the acting business for nine years now. The actor agrees that self-doubt is an integral part of being an artiste and that it helps them grow.

Vicky is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film 'Sardar Udham', which focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Asked if self-doubt has ever crept into him, Vicky in a conversation with IANS said: "I think self-doubt is a very important part of being an artiste. You are never too satisfied, you are never too sure and that is the beauty of it because we always keep feeling that we can grow, we can do better and we can tell it in a better way and that is important also.

"That is an integral part of our growth also as an actor. Everyday I come back home, I shower and I sit and I feel Oh I could've done better'. So, that self-doubt is always there but that is something that keeps that fire burning inside me."

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

SOURCE : IANS