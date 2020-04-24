Vicky Kaushal snubs news that he was caught breaking lockdown rules

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify that rumours doing the rounds about him flouting lockdown rules are "baseless".

Recent reports claimed the actor was pulled up by the police when he tried to step out of his home during the lockdown. Vicky has rubbished the rumours and even tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor tweeted.

Vicky immediately found support from fans who trusted him.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "I trust you Vicky I knew all this was nonsense, thanks."

Another fan expressed: "Vicky we trust you. You won't break the rules."

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending his quarantine days doing household chores like cooking and cleaning, although in one post he claimed he has turned into a couch potato during the lockdown!