Vicky Kaushal speaks on Filmfare been fake

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One with full josh and making leaving no stone unturned to make the promotion successful.

The actor, who is known for his amazing talent and extraordinary josh, is adopting different promotional strategies for this.

Recently, at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards we have seen the film fraternity getting awards and recognition for their best work. There has been news floating on the social media that some of them were not deserving or they should have not got the awards as some another person deserves it more.

And Filmfare was trending on Twitter with the name Fakefare.

In a recent interview where Vicky Kaushal had interacted with the media, he was asked that what does he thinks about this FilmFare and you not getting rewarded for Uri.

On this, the Uri actor replied and said that this is not something new which has happened. This has been happening for a long time. Different people have different approaches for such awards. He said that the jury takes decisions on the winner and not one person, so no one can be blamed for the results.

He added that because of this reason actors are boycotting events like this, such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Ajay Devgn.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship by Dharma Productions ia all set to hit the screens this Friday.