Vicky Kaushal to transform with 25 kg of muscle for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Chhava

Vicky Kaushal gears up for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava by bulking up with 25 kilos of muscle, aiming to embody the historical figure's strength and valor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is set to undergo a remarkable physical transformation for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming film Chhava. According to reports, the actor will be adding 25 kilos of muscle to his frame to portray the Maratha warrior king with authenticity and vigor. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava is a period drama that explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite a recent injury during an action sequence, Vicky Kaushal is determined to embody the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with dedication and hard work. The actor has been advised by the film's makers to gain muscle mass, aiming to reach a total body weight of over 100 kilos from his current 75 kilos. This transformation is inspired by historical accounts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's physical prowess, including stories of him battling and defeating a tiger, highlighting the need for a strong muscular framework.

Also Read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

To achieve this physical transformation, Vicky Kaushal is working closely with celebrity fitness coach Kris Gethin, known for his work with other Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. Additionally, Tejas Lalwani, who has previously assisted actors like Dhanush and Sunny Kaushal, is also supporting Vicky in his fitness journey. The actor is expected to achieve his goal weight by September, showcasing his dedication to the role.

The shooting of Chhava was briefly halted due to Vicky Kaushal's injury, but the actor is set to resume filming on March 9. Director Laxman Utekar has confirmed that the team has started shooting in Wai and Bhor, with Vicky back in full form. This project marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar, following their work together on the comedy romance Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).

Chhava is not only a showcase of Vicky Kaushal's physical transformation but also promises to delve into the bravery, sacrifice, and wartime strategies of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as Yesu Bai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, portraying an emotional love story intertwined with historical events. The star-studded cast of Chhava includes Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Kiran Karmarkar, and Neelkanti Patekar in key roles, promising an engaging and immersive cinematic experience.

Also Read: Wow! When Vicky Kaushal referred to his time spent with Katrina Kaif as 'party of two lazy people'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Vicky Kaushal Chhava Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj muscle transformation historical drama Rashmika Mandanna Laxman Utekar Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj gets out of jail
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj decides to leave Pradhan house with Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
MUMBAI: At the age of 90, legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to embark on her...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha shattered to know about Cheeku's reality
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Recent Stories
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Yodha
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri be able to bring Indra Kumar's magic on-screen?
Laapataa
Laapataa Ladies: Here's what we can expect from the movie
Shreyas
Shreyas Talpade hints at Golmaal 5 release date, shares cxcitement
Kumar
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to