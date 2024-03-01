Vicky Kaushal to transform with 25 kg of muscle for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Chhava

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is set to undergo a remarkable physical transformation for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming film Chhava. According to reports, the actor will be adding 25 kilos of muscle to his frame to portray the Maratha warrior king with authenticity and vigor. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava is a period drama that explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite a recent injury during an action sequence, Vicky Kaushal is determined to embody the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with dedication and hard work. The actor has been advised by the film's makers to gain muscle mass, aiming to reach a total body weight of over 100 kilos from his current 75 kilos. This transformation is inspired by historical accounts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's physical prowess, including stories of him battling and defeating a tiger, highlighting the need for a strong muscular framework.

To achieve this physical transformation, Vicky Kaushal is working closely with celebrity fitness coach Kris Gethin, known for his work with other Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. Additionally, Tejas Lalwani, who has previously assisted actors like Dhanush and Sunny Kaushal, is also supporting Vicky in his fitness journey. The actor is expected to achieve his goal weight by September, showcasing his dedication to the role.

The shooting of Chhava was briefly halted due to Vicky Kaushal's injury, but the actor is set to resume filming on March 9. Director Laxman Utekar has confirmed that the team has started shooting in Wai and Bhor, with Vicky back in full form. This project marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar, following their work together on the comedy romance Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).

Chhava is not only a showcase of Vicky Kaushal's physical transformation but also promises to delve into the bravery, sacrifice, and wartime strategies of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as Yesu Bai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, portraying an emotional love story intertwined with historical events. The star-studded cast of Chhava includes Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Kiran Karmarkar, and Neelkanti Patekar in key roles, promising an engaging and immersive cinematic experience.

Credit: News 18

