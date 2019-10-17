Vicky Kaushal wants to see this BOLLYWOOD actor locked in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Some of the best names of Bollywood graced the recently held IIFA awards and also put up some dazzling performances. Hit brother jodi Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshkati Khurana were the hosts. As we all know, in these shows, the hosts have an impromptu fun segment with the celebrities.

One such segment on the show was where Aparshkati and Ayushmann has to ask celebrities which Bollywood star they would like to see in the Bigg Boss house. The first question was asked to Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor said that he would love to see Ranveer Singh in the house as he would want to know how the house can stop Ranveer from being his mad self in the house.

This left Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone laughing too. Knowing Ranveer’s unmatched energy, locking him inside a house for weeks would be a task indeed.

