Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal has shared a birthday wish for Katrina Kaif, who turned 37 on Thursday.

Vicky took to Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the actress where she can be seen standing with her arms stretched on a terrace and smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday @katrinakaif" captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

There have been rumours suggesting that Vicky and Katrina have been dating for a while now. However, neither star has confirmed such reports.

On Thursday, Katrina received birthday wishes from several industry colleagues including her frequent co-star Salman Khan and her fans on social media.

On screen, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama "Sooryavanshi" alongside Akshay Kumar.

