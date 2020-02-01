Vicky Kaushal's latest video is hilarious

MUMBAI: Star Vicky Kaushal's noteworthy roles include Masaan, Raazi, and most recently as Kamlesh Kapasi, Sanjay Dutt's best friend, in Sanju.

However, no matter how much recognition and fame he has garnered, he is one actor who is still connected to his roots, and it is something all of his fans adore in him.

The most appreciated performance of Vicky was in Uri, and his dialogue, 'How's the josh?' has been recreated by fans several times. Vicky had slowly but gradually made a mark in Bollywood. He is one of the top-rated actors. His success is acknowledged by fans and other Bollywood celebs.

Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh.

Well, he has a huge fan following. A fan club has posted a video of him saying a Punjabi,which is very funny and interesting.

Have a look.