Vicky Kaushal's scared to watch horror films

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Oct 2019 12:30 PM
MUMBAI:  Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen starring in the spooky tale of "Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship", says he is scared to watch horror films.
 
Was he contemplating to sign the upcoming horror flick?
 
"I was contemplating before I read the script not after I read the script. So, before I read the script I was like 'Horror? pata nahi kaisai hoga, kya hoga" because I myself I am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn't know. When I read the script it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story," Vicky told IANS.
 
The 31-year-old actor, who has featured in the music video "Pachtaoge" with actress Nora Fatehi, said he knew he was in safe hands.
 
"So, once that happens then its about following your heart... It is a Dharma Productions so you know it's a good production house... Then I met (director) Bhanu (Pratap Singh) , he was really excited for his horror film... Horror is something that comes naturally to him.. I knew I would be in safe hands," he added.
 
The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. "Bhoot..." follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach; it is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.
 
"Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" has been pushed to 2020. The film was earlier slated to release on November 15. It will now release on February 21, 2020.
 
IANS
Tags > Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar,

