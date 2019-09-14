News

Vicky, Taapsee, Abhishek get nostalgic as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 04:09 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's modern-day romance drama "Mamarziyaan" on Saturday completed a year since release, and the film's lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan are all nostalgic.

Walking down the memory lane, Taapsee, who played the role of Rumi in the film, took to Instagram and wrote: "1 year and Rumi didn't leave me. 1 year the red didn't leave me...1 year this love didn't leave me ...1 year of unleashing the madness within 1 year of 'Manmarziyaan'."

Along with her post, she posted a few pictures from the film's shoot.

Abhishek essayed the role of Taapsee's on-screen Sikh husband. On seeing his movie completing the year, Abhishek wrote: "Already a year. Wow time flies."

Vicky Kaushal had garnered a lot of praises for his carefree role of Robbie. He played Taapsee's love interest.

Source: IANS 

