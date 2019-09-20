News

Vicky's 'Bhoot...' moved from Nov 15, Ayushmann's 'Bala' opens on that date

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced that the release of his upcoming production "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" has been pushed to 2020. The film was slated to release on November 15. Instead, the Aysuhmann Khurrana-starrer "Bala" has now been preponed by a week to release on that date.

"The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! Sea you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news," Karan tweeted.

He added: "The Further 'GOOD NEWWZ' ( pardon the plug) is that my friends' funny, poignant and mazedar film 'Bala' has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it's a week earlier. The new date is 15th November 2019."

Producer Dinesh Vijan's "Bala" also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, and tells the story of a prematurely balding man essayed by Ayushmann. "Bhoot" marks Vicky Kaushal's foray into the horror genre.

IANS

