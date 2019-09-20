Vicky's 'Bhoot...' moved from Nov 15, Ayushmann's 'Bala' opens on that date

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced that the release of his upcoming production "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" has been pushed to 2020. The film was slated to release on November 15. Instead, the Aysuhmann Khurrana-
"The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! Sea you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news," Karan tweeted.
He added: "The Further 'GOOD NEWWZ' ( pardon the plug) is that my friends' funny, poignant and
Producer Dinesh Vijan's "Bala" also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, and tells the story of a prematurely balding man essayed by Ayushmann. "Bhoot" marks Vicky Kaushal's foray into the horror genre.
IANS
Which hairstyle suits Shivangi Joshi the best?
Which love triangle do you enjoy watching more?
Add new comment