This video Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shows the bond between both the sisters

MUMBAI: Kapoor sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had made their strong mark respectively in the acting industry in their own way. Actress Karisma Kapoor who is till today remembered for her amazing acting skills and her dance from her 90s and early 2000 movies, till today when we see her movies, we miss to see her on big screens, on the other hand Bebo, Kareena Kapoor who needs no introduction is already ruling the hearts and minds of the millions across the globe.

We have seen both the Kapoor sisters on different occasions, and looking amazing with each other and today we have come across this amazing video clip where we see both sisters Kareena and Karisma describing nothing but sister love.

ALSO READ – (Did You Know? Aamir Khan had rejected Lagaan TWICE before being a part of the film!)

Have a look

Indeed Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in this video are giving some major sister goals. And we surely have a smile on our face when we see this video.

What are your views on this video of the Kapoor sisters ? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji’s web series Mentalhood, and Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar

ALSO READ - (When Shahrukh Khan reacted on his daughter, Suhana being called 'dusky')