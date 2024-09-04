Video: Man of Masses NTR Jr promises fans that wait for magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ will be totally worth it

MUMBAI: With all eyes on Man of Masses NTR Jr’s highly anticipated and most ambitious project, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ fans eagerly await the film’s grand release. Directed by the visionary Koratala Siva, the Pan-India film co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, promising gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The first glimpse of ‘Devara Part 1’ garnered widespread acclaim from netizens, smashing various records and continuing to receive immense love globally. Known for his hearty bond with fans, Man of Masses NTR Jr always makes sure to engage with them, expressing gratitude and sharing his thoughts.

Present at an event recently in Hyderabad, Man of Masses NTR Jr spoke at length with his beloved fans about the magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, “It’s my promise to you all that the wait for ‘Devara’ will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases.”

Sharing a glimpse of the same, Team ‘Devara’ posted a video from the event on social media saying, “The wait will be worth it!!  #Devara”

Sweet much! 

Meanwhile, NTR Jr recently filmed a song for the movie in Goa and the makers shared a picture from behind the scenes. Take a look:

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.
 

