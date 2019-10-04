This video of Deepika Padukone interacting with her fans will bring a smile on your face. Check out!

Deepika Padukone is one actress who is known to have a troop of loyal followers who not only follow the actress's work but genuinely admire her for her simplicity and generosity.

Recently, a few fans of the actress dropped by on her sets to surprise her and the kindhearted lady that she is, Deepika not only warmly welcomed them but actually took some time off to spend with them.

The actress shared moments of her interaction with her fans on her social media and it will bring a smile on your face!

The young girls who came to meet her had carried a journal that they had specially made for the actress. The actress read the journal with them and thanked them for all the love they shower on her. Making their experience all the more special the actress made sure to personally bid them goodbye.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83' where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film.

The year 2020 will be special as both her upcoming films are releasing in the same year and interestingly, both the characters Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev are real-life characters with the essence-rich background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress and this creative time of exploration is surely getting us all more excited!