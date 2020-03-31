News

This video of Salman Khan with his nephew is the cutest thing on the internet today

The Bollywood star with a golden heart, Salman Khan is known for his acting skills as well as his humanitarian nature. Recently, the actor was seen spending quality time with his cute nephew.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
31 Mar 2020 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan needs no introduction. He is among the most bankable actors in the industry, and his performances in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight were appreciated and loved by all.

Salman has a massive fan following. His noteworthy films include Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabanng, Wanted, Ready, and Bharat.

He has impressed the Bollywood audience with his action sequences as well. The actor also frequently makes headlines for his charitable contributions.

Recently, he was seen spending some quality time with his nephew Ahil.

Have a look.

The duo is having a great time. His nephew is seen pinning him down and saying 'Ahil is the strongest, stronger than his Mamu'.

This is indeed the cutest thing on the internet today.

On the work note, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhudeva and is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

