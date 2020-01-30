News

This video of Tiger Shroff will make you go 'awww'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors have evolved a lot in terms of acting, dance, physical fitness, and the way they carry themselves all the time.

Talking about fitness inspiration, Tiger Shroof's name is among the first that comes to mind. Our very own Jaggu Dada’s son has established himself as a fabulous actor and undoubtedly the best dancer and an MMA specialist. He is the youngest action star. The actor known to deliver top-notch action films. He has raised the bar of Indian action films in the international market, and War recently became the highest-grossing movie of 2019 as it crossed 300 crores.

Tiger is a very down-to-earth person in real life.

In the below video, he is seen interacting with a little boy on the sets. The two even high-five each other.

Have a look.

