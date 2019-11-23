Vidhu Vinod Chopra clarifies that there is no truth to this news!

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back with another fresh tale of the tales based on Jammu and Kashmir.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shut down the fake news doing the rounds around the upcoming film ‘Shikara’ and that the film will opt for an OTT platform release.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to their social media and shared the strong denial and reconfirmed that the film Shikara will be releasing in theatres on 7th February 2020.

Reconfirming the same, they tweeted, ‘This is Fake News! As announced earlier, Shikara releases in Theatres on 7th Feb’.

Well, the audience is awaiting the film with loads of excitement.