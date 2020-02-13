Vidhu Vinod Chopra interacted in the Kashmiri language while shooting ‘Shikara’ in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra is bringing a project Shikara, which is very close to his heart and roots. Straight from the pages of history, Shikara brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the mainstream audience. Already being praised for its storyline, every asset that has been released is making waves all across. Feeling at home with the subject, Vidhu Vinod Chopra made sure he interacted in Kashmiri while shooting ‘Shikara’ in Kashmir.

The film also has real Kashmiri Pandits in it who shot with the director for the film. Definitely, the experience of the entire shoot became even more real where the crew and the director connected over the Kashmiri language. 30 years later, more than 4,000 real Kashmiri Pandit refugees recreated 19th January 1990 for the film.

Every glimpse of the film that is all set to release this Friday is appealing to the sensibilities of the audience who never had a closer look at the reality the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, with Shikara being the correct offering.

Shikara is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and is a tribute by the director to his mother.‘Shikara’ brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who actually shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included which brings it even closer to reality.

Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.