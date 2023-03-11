Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, '12th Fail,' has hit the screens and is earning accolades from both critics and audiences alike. The movie's compelling narrative and stellar performances are winning hearts all around. Now, the excitement is mounting as the makers prepare for the release of the Tamil and Telugu versions of '12th Fail,' scheduled to hit theaters tomorrow.

The film has already created a buzz in Hindi and Kannada, where it has garnered a substantial fanbase. With its success in these languages, '12th Fail' is all set to captivate audiences in Tamil and Telugu this Friday, promising a widespread appeal that transcends linguistic boundaries. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this cinematic gem in a language of your choice and be part of the excitement surrounding '12th Fail.'

'12th Fail' continues to do commendable numbers every day and fans are loving the film and Vikrant’s performance. So far, the film has earned 11.70 crores and 12th Fail’s is a mid-size film, without doubt the numbers it's making at the box office are incredible. The film has seen excellent last weekend and Monday numbers were better than what Friday( opening day) saw and since then it’s subsequently grown each day.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi. All set to release in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow