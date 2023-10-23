Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail early reviews are here! The audiences showed unanimous love for the Vikrant Massey-starrer film at the screening held in Bhopal

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much anticipated directorial '12th Fail', headlined by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is releasing in cinemas this Friday, October 27th. The team is promoting the much-anticipated film in full swing by visiting various cities, and recently the makers organized the first ever screening of the 12th Fail in the City of Lakes, Bhopal.

The first screening of 12th Fail was graced by more than 200 students from the city and their parents. The early reviews from the Bhopal screening are absolutely positive, and everyone who watched the film stamped their approval on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film. The audiences lauded it and were in all highly praise for the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the star cast Vikrant Massey, and the entire team, and labeled it as one of the most important films in Indian cinema in 2023.

Many of the audiences hugged filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching the film, while others showered their love on the film by calling it the 'Inspiring and a must-watch film from the filmmaking.

They shared the reactions on their handle and captioned it, “Bhopal couldn’t stop cheering at the first screening of 12th Fail. Thank you for all the love and support! .”

As the release date of 12th Fail approaches, the anticipation to watch the film is at its peak among the masses, and with the positive reviews from the early screening, the excitement is at its peak.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra 12th Fail Vikrant Massey Medha Shankar
