Vidya Balan: Awards seem fair when you win one

MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan, who has won many accolades in her successful film career, contradicts the popular notion that award ceremonies in India are rigged. At an event to promote the 2020 edition of a popular Bollywood awards function, she said that everything seems fair when an artiste wins an award.

"People often say many things about award ceremonies but I feel when you get that (award) in your hand then everything is fair," said Vidya, at a promotional event for the upcoming 65th edition of Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

She further said: "It's a special feeling (to be an award-winner). Firstly, the statue of Filmfare Award in itself is so beautiful. It is a symbol of love and appreciation from the audience and the industry, so it is very special for me."

"I feel it's every Indian actor or actress' dream to win a Filmfare Award. It was my dream as well but I never prepared my acceptance speech, because the more you want to win an award, the more you feel anxious after winning it. It actually happened with me four years in a row. I won Best Actor (Female) award for three year and one year in between I won the Best Actor (Female) Critics' award," she added.

"For four consecutive years, I went on stage to receive an award and I asked myself, 'how can this get any better'. When I got Best Actress for the first time, I thought that I would become mad but when I went on to win it for four consecutive years, I didn't believe it," the actress said.

Vidya Balan has won Filmfare Awards for her performance in "Paa" (2010), "Ishqiya" (2011), "The Dirty Picture" (2012) and "Kahaani" (2013).

"I also feel happy when I am nominated for a Filmfare Award because they honour the best of the year, so just to be there is a good feeling. If you win, then it's icing on the cake, but if you don't win, and if you are at least nominated, then you feel good about it by thinking that at least you are amongst the best in that particular year," she said.

In 2012, when Vidya won for "Kahaani", Priyanka Chopra was reportedly miffed for losing out for her performance in "Barfi". Asked for her reaction on that controversy, Vidya said: "I was glad I won it that year," she laughed, and asserted: "I am not that kind to think that she (Priyanka) should have got the award. I got it and I felt really good about it. As long as enough people felt that my work was worthy a Filmfare Award that year, I am happy. I think this has happened many times in the history of Filmfare Awards where two performances run neck-and-neck and then one person gets it."

In 2019, Vidya garnered praise for her performance in "Mission Mangal". Asked which actresses' performances she liked the most in the year gone by, Vidya said: "Unfortunately, I have seen very few performances, but I think Alia (Bhatt) was lovely in 'Gully Boy'. I believe Taapsee (Pannu) and Bhumi (Pednekar) are lovely in 'Saand Ki Aankh' and that's something I want to watch. Again, I believe Yami (Gautam) was lovely in 'Bala'.

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held on February 15. Breaking away from a 64-year-old tradition, this year the awards will take place in Assam.