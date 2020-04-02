Vidya Balan has a special request for everyone; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan made her Hindi film debut in 2005 with Pradeep Sarkar's musical drama Parineeta. Before being cast, she had to undergo extensive auditions for six months. The film narrated the love story of an idealist Lalita (Vidya) and a musician Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan), the son of a capitalist businessman. Her performance in the film was praised by the audience and critics alike.

She then went on to feature in films such as Heyy Babyy, Kahani, and Ishqiya. The actress is loved for the challenging roles she takes up.

Who can forget her talented performances in The Dirty Picture, Tumhari Sullu, Begum Jaan, and Bhool Bhulaiya? She carried all the films on her shoulders and aced every character.

Vidya was last seen in the film Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari. The film crossed 100 crore rupees.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress has something important to say to all of us.



A message coming from a strong and independent personality like her definitely serves to motivate us. It also shows how much she cares about her fans.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in a film titled Shakuntala Devi.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.