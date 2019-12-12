Vidya Balan prepping hard for Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer

MUMBAI: Talented actress Vidya Balan will soon be seen again at the box office. She last starred in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Nithya Menon, and is all geared up for her next, Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer.

She will be essaying the role of real-life writer and mental calculator, Shakuntala Devi. Her talent earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records and brought laurels not only for herself but to the country. The actress has been prepping hard to get into the skin of the famous mathematician.

She had shared a video in which she making viewers confused about her releases to date. This shows Vidya is totally in the character and now she is going to test her fans' maths.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Amit Sadh, Sanya Malhotra, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film began in September this year, and it is slated to release on 8th May 2020.

