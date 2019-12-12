News

Vidya Balan prepping hard for Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actress Vidya Balan will soon be seen again at the box office. She last starred in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Nithya Menon, and is all geared up for her next, Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer.

She will be essaying the role of real-life writer and mental calculator, Shakuntala Devi. Her talent earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records and brought laurels not only for herself but to the country. The actress has been prepping hard to get into the skin of the famous mathematician.

She had shared a video in which she making viewers confused about her releases to date. This shows Vidya is totally in the character and now she is going to test her fans' maths.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Amit Sadh, Sanya Malhotra, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film began in September this year, and it is slated to release on 8th May 2020.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Vidya Balan, Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh...

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days