Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

The superhit team of Shakuntala Devi reunites for Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI:  Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video, today, announced the worldwide theatrical release date of their much-awaited, murder mystery – Neeyat. The intriguing whodunnit, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, marks its date with the audience in theaters on July 7th, 2023. Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir. 

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two. 

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three super hit films that premiered on Prime Video. From the family entertainer ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020) to the critically hailed ‘Sherni’ (2021) and finally the impactful blockbuster ‘Jalsa’ (2022). Vidya has been the recipient of multiple Best Actress awards for these films at prestigious forums. Neeyat also reunites the team of Shakuntala Devi -Abundantia Entertainment, Anu Menon, Vidya Balan and Prime Video. This also marks the second theatrical co-production for both Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video. 

The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of Neeyat. The Film will release across the world on 7th July, 2023.

