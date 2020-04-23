Vidya Balan tries her hand at cooking; the result is worth a watch

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan made her Hindi film debut in 2005 with Pradeep Sarkar's musical drama Parineeta. Before being cast, she had to undergo extensive auditions for six months. The film narrated the love story of an idealist Lalita (Vidya) and a musician Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan), the son of a capitalist businessman. Her performance in the film was praised by the audience and critics alike.

She then went on to feature in films such as Heyy Babyy, Kahani, and Ishqiya. The actress is loved for the challenging roles she takes up.

Who can forget her talented performances in The Dirty Picture, Tumhari Sullu, Begum Jaan, and Bhool Bhulaiya? She carried all the films on her shoulders and aced every character.

Vidya was last seen in the film Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari. The film crossed 100 crore rupees.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress was seen making the most of this time by trying her hand at cooking.

Have a look.

As seen, Vidya is enjoying trying to cook for the first time in her life. She is making her favourite dish: modaks.

She even tries to to get the shape right, but says that as this is her first time, it might not be proper.

This is indeed a sweet video we saw today on the internet.

