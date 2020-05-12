Vidyut has sweet birthday wish for 'great friend' Adah

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal couldn't stop praising his "great friend" and "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma on her birthday on Monday.

"Happy birthday @adah_sharma To the girl who is kind,Grounded,Endearing,Super talented,Beautiful ,Truly a great friend And also the girl who can Throat-Punch if she needs to #Kalaripayattu," Vidyut tweeted.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma has posted a "Corona Birthday special on my official YouTube channel".

(Also read: Vidyut Jammwal: I had an intention of being an action hero )

Vidyut has been quite vocal about their friendship.

Last month, a Twitter user had asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut had responded saying: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

(Also read: Vidyut Jammwal uses 'raw animal strength' to pull a bullock cart )