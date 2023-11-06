Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently shooting for his next 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega', an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, agrees that the death-defying stunts he does scare him initially but he surpasses it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'

MUMBAI:Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently shooting for his next 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega', an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, agrees that the death-defying stunts he does scare him initially but he surpasses it.

Vidyut, who can be tagged as a superhuman, has time and again performed stunts that are daring. Be it doing pushups on glass bottles or working out with a fully loaded gas cylinder - he has done it all.

Does it never scare him when he performs such stunts?

"It scares me but that is the first part. Then you surpass it. No, I am fearful of everything I start with but once you get into the groove I think the fear leaves you. To raise the bar is first for yourself," he told IANS.

The actor added: "You start thinking about what is it you want to do next, what is it that you have not done, what is that your body has not experienced, or your mind has not arrived at. Once you go through all these things then you reach."

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Asked how much is too much for an actor to invest in a character, pat came the reply from Vidyut: "I think to limit yourself is a sin, you should always be unlimited."


SOURCE-IANS

Action star Vidyut Jammwal who is currently shooting for his next 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega' an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film agrees that the death-defying stunts he does scare him initially but he surpasses it.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer
MUMBAI:Actress Kavita Kaushik, who is remembered for her character Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala from 'F.I.R.', has...
Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'
MUMBAI:Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently shooting for his next 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega', an adrenaline...
'It's at 30 when real adulting hits you,' says Tamannaah Bhatia
MUMBAI:Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has two upcoming streaming releases, feels that the real adulting starts once...
Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms
MUMBAI:Actor Sohum Shah, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show '...
MTV Roadies gets inclusive, gives transwoman contestant a ticket to ride
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' will see the transwoman...
'Rafuchakkar' director recalls shooting in Nainital amid 8L people
MUMBAI:Director Ritam Srivastav, who is awaiting the release of his web series 'Rafuchakkar', recalled an incident when...
Recent Stories
Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'
Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani go their separate ways