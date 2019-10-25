News

Vidyut Jammwal: 'Commando' franchise is very close to me

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is overwhelmed with the response to the trailer of "Commando 3", and says he is hoping to "surprise and delight" the audience with the third instalment in the franchise.

The trailer, which released on Thursday, has crossed 17 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

"I am extremely overwhelmed with the response 'Commando 3' trailer has received! 'Commando' as a franchise is very close to me and the love that I have received from the audience is absolutely gratifying," Vidyut said.

"As a franchise seeing it progress in the third instalment is satisfying and I am hoping to surprise and delight my audience just as we did in the trailer," he added.

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

