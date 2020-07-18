Vidyut Jammwal enjoys a spa day

MUMBAI: Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal is making the most of his free time by relaxing with his "loved ones".

The actor took to Twitter to share moments from his day.

"Sometimes you need to just chill with your loved ones. #SpaDay," Vidyut posted.

He also shared pictures, in which he is seen with his dog in a swimming pool float. The actor is seen beaming with joy as he enjoys his day off.

Recently, Vidyut had an 'enlightening' chat with martial arts star Tony Jaa.

Jaa is an internationally acclaimed action icon who has starred in global blockbusters such as "Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior", "Tom-Yum-Goong" and "Furious 7".

"I have always had great respect and regard for Tony. He is the single biggest factor for Muay Thai having found global recognition and is practised worldwide. I know and understand that to achieve this, one goes beyond just a life dedicated to fitness and the martial arts," said Vidyut, who trains rigorously in Kalaripayattu.

"We found common ground on our initiation into martial arts, the philosophy that drives us to stay focused and up the game in action and our shared dream to collaborate on a story that combines our individual martial arts for action lovers across the world. It was enlightening to chat with this incredible man who has achieved so much greatness," he added.

Vidyut's films "Yaara" and "Khuda Hafiz" are set to stream on OTT platforms soon.

