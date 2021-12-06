VIEWERSCOPE! Is Atrangi Re a complete Spin-off of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?

MUMBAI: The trailer of Atrangi Re gives us the feel of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Manmarziyaan. We decided to do the comparison of Atrangi Re with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cult film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Anurag Kashyap’s modern love story Manmarziyaan.

Falling in love with the creative guy:

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman Khan’s character Sameer, a young music lover who moved from Italy to learn music from Aishwarya’s father at their mansion. The film then showed how their love blossomed with Aishwarya despite having family restrictions.

In Manmarziyaan, Taapsee’s character falls in love with Vicky’s character who is a DJ with blue hair. In the film, both Taapsee and Vicky’s characters never had any restrictions from their family.

Well, looking at the Atrangi Re trailer we can see Sara Ali Khan is deeply in love with Akshay Kumar’s character who is a magician.

Husband tries to bring wife’s boyfriend back in her life

In HDDCS we saw how Ajay Devgn breaks all the odds of marriage and tries finding his wife’s lover who is now in Italy. He goes miles to find out his wife’s lover and reunite them.

In Manmarziyaan, we saw the same thing with Abhishek Bachchan’s character trying to bring Vicky and Taapsee together after knowing the fact about their love story.

But, In Atrangi re, we see Sara Ali Khan’s character narrating that she is in love with Akshay Kumar and doesn't want to be with Dhanush. So after reaching their house Sara gets back to her lover Akshay Kumar who comes to visit her and plans all the way to get her back.

In the end, the protagonist chooses the mature guy over the creative one

In HDDCS, Ajay Devgn leaves Aishwariya Rai Bachchan to get back in Salman Khan’s life. Aishwariya releases her mistake and looking at the good side of Ajay she returns back to him.

In Manmarziyaan, Taapsee desperately wanted to get to Vicky Kaushal after her marriage. But when Abhishek Bachchan tells her to leave, she decides to stay back with Abhishek looking at his love for her.

In Atrangi Re, at the end of the trailer, we see Sara telling Dhanush that she had made a big mistake and wants to stay back in their marriage.

With so many common similarities in all three films. It will be interesting to know what different director Anand L Rai will bring on the plate for the audience.

