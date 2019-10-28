Viineet bhai always treated me as his younger brother: Abhishekh Khan

Actor Abhishekh Khan who has been receiving a lot of aapreciation for his character in Red Chillies and Netflix original’s “Bard of Blood” recently got candid about his bonding with his co-actor Viineet Kumar.

“Viineet bhai is like a true Mentor, I had great fun while shooting, we initially bonded on the films that we liked in common. He also guided me to master the nuiances of my character and made me very comfortable on the set, which helped me perform during the shoot ..I can call him anytime for any guidance and he is always there for me . I am a fan of his craft and thankful for his support ” explained Abhishekh.

Abhishekh is seen playing an impressive character of a 19 year old Balochistan Armed Forces leader who joins forces with Indian Agents(Emraan Hashmi,Viineet Kumar & Sobhita Dhulipala) inorder to take revenge for the death of his sister.