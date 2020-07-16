Vijay Deverakonda BEATS Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun as he becomes 1st South star to achieve THIS feat

MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with his hit film Arjun Reddy has earned a massive fan following not only down South but is also a popular face among the Hindi audience. The Tollywood heartthrob took the industry by storm with the success of Pelli Chooplu and has featured in many films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam among others. Deverakonda is winning hearts of the audience and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores with his upcoming first Pan-India release, Fighter starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, after being the only actor to feature under the ‘Forbes India 30 under 30 list’, the Telugu star has achieved another huge feat. Vijay Deverakonda has beat Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other actors as he becomes first South star to earn 8 million followers on Instagram. Yes, Vijay hits 8 million followers on Instagram and fans have been showering him with best wishes on social media. Creative posters and photos are being made as the World Famous Lover actor achieve this milestone.

Allu Arjun is close to 8 million followers while Mahesh Babu has earned 5.2 million Instagram followers. RRR star Ram Charan has crossed 2.5 million mark on the photo-sharing app. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati has earned 4 million followers and Prabhas is close to 5 million now. He is emerging as one of the biggest young Telugu actors. The Rowdy star is super active on all social media platforms and often engages with his fans through various activities.

Talking about his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda starrer is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The Hindi version of the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

