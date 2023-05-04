Vijay Deverakonda opts for boat ride to work in Kerala

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of himself relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes "Ride To Work- In Kerala."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Khushi' and the other two untitled projects, one being 'VD12' and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

SOURCE: IANS

Vijay Deverakonda Kerala Ride To Work VD12 Khushi Geetha Govindam Instagram TellyChakkar
