News

Vijay Deverakonda's new film titled ‘World Famous Lover'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 04:22 PM

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakondas new Telugu film has been titled "World Famous Lover", its makers revealed on Tuesday via a title poster.

Being directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle Leite.

The poster revealed that the first look of the film, produced by KA Vallabha, will be released on Friday.

Last seen playing a student leader in "Dear Comrade", it is believed that Vijay essays a traveller in "World Famous Lover", which has music by Gopi Sunder.

With the film on the verge of completion, Vijay will soon commence work on his next film called "Fighter", with Puri Jagannadh. In the film, he plays a fighter with a stutter.

Meanwhile, Vijay awaits the release of his maiden Telugu production venture "Meeku Mathrame Cheptha". The film marks the acting debut of filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, who had directed Vijay in "Pellichoopulu".

IANS

Tags > Vijay Deverakonda, new film titled, World Famous Lover, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

A sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Dance...

A sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
17 Sep 2019 04:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nach Baliye's jodi's who parted ways post the show
Nach Baliye's jodi's who parted ways... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days