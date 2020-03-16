Vijay Varma flies to Mumbai after Darjeeling schedule of 'Devotion of Suspect X'

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who has been shooting for the upcoming film 'Devotion of Suspect X', has wrapped up the Darjeeling schedule of the film along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The team has now flown back to Mumbai after the long schedule.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who has been shooting for the upcoming film 'Devotion of Suspect X', has wrapped up the Darjeeling schedule of the film along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The team has now flown back to Mumbai after the long schedule.

Vijay, who has made a mark with films like 'Pink' and 'Gully Boy', took to his social media to share selfies from the flight back to Mumbai as the entire crew of the film posed. Director Sujoy Ghosh and Vijay's co-star Jaideep could also be seen in the photos.

With the location of Bagdogra Airport, he captioned the post, "Schedule wrapped! Happy unit flying back together. #DevotionOfSuspectX #SujoyGhosh"

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma will also be seen in the Netflix movie 'Darlings', opposite Alia Bhatt and 'Fallen' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He also has Sumit Saxena's untitled next in his kitty along with 'Mirzapur 3'.

SOURCE: IANS

Vijay Varma Devotion of Suspect X Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaideep Ahlawat SujoyGhosh Sumit Saxena Mirzapur 3
Latest Video