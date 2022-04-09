Vijay Varma: It's never easy to make a mark in the industry

Vijay Varma has been in the Hindi film industry for a decade now and gained the spotlight with his performance in 'Chittagong', 'Pink', 'Gully Boy', 'Mirzapur' and his latest release 'Darlings'. The Bollywood actor says it is not easy to make make or to have a name in the industry and that he had to prove himself through his work.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Vijay Varma: It's never easy to make a mark in the industry

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma has been in the Hindi film industry for a decade now and gained the spotlight with his performance in 'Chittagong', 'Pink', 'Gully Boy', 'Mirzapur' and his latest release 'Darlings'. The Bollywood actor says it is not easy to make make or to have a name in the industry and that he had to prove himself through his work.

Talking about facing hiccups in the industry, Vijay in conversation with IANS, said: "Everything could be a hiccup but eventually you might figure out those hiccups were a part of your growing up and journey. Of course it is not easy. It is never easy to make a mark or to have a name in the industry and hats off to people who have been doing this for years actually because your one movie or one performance can completely change opinions about you.

"And also getting the raw opportunities is not easy for somebody like me who comes from a non-filmy background and is an outsider. I really had to prove through my work. I just hoped for opportunities and I grabbed them and I worked diligently on them."

The 36-year-old said it is his work that speaks for him.

"I feel that work is getting me more work and the audience's love is what actually puts me in a light that is aspirational for me also."

SOURCE: IANS

Vijay Varma Chittagong Pink Gully Boy Mirzapur Darlings Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 13:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Soni Razdan 'greatly admires' Raghubir Yadav
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan will soon be sharing screen with another accomplished thespian, Raghubir Yadav in '...
Vijay Varma: It's never easy to make a mark in the industry
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma has been in the Hindi film industry for a decade now and gained the spotlight with his performance...
Zakir Khan to embark on North America tour for his comedy special 'Tathastu
MUMBAI: Comic artiste and writer Zakir Khan, following the success of streaming comedy specials 'Haq Se Single' and '...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Counter-Attack! Banni’s trick takes action, Yuvan to ask Manini to prepare authentic Ghevar
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who...
CONGRATULATIONS! Simba Nagpal is the Instagram King of the week
MUMBAI: Dreamy and handsome is what this week’s Insta king is! Best known for his role as Virat Singh in popular daily...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma: It's never easy to make a mark in the industry
Vijay Varma: It's never easy to make a mark in the industry
Latest Video