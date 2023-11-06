Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film

Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen in 'Lust Stories 2', is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his upcoming film, the details of which are yet under wraps.
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen in 'Lust Stories 2', is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his upcoming film, the details of which are yet under wraps.

The actor took to the story section of his Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from the location.

The shoot location is stationed at an expansive landscape in the hills. Talking about the schedule, a source close to Vijay shared that the actor will be there till the end of this month to wrap the 20 days long shoot schedule.

Vijay Varma's next appearance, after 'Dahaad' is 'Lust Stories 2'. The highly anticipated show's teaser was released recently.

The actor also has 'Devotion of Suspect X' in which he will be seen sharing screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

SOURCE: IANS

