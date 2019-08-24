News

Vijay Varma preps hard for Hurdang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 02:43 PM

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma has acted in films like Rangrezz, Pink and Gully Boy. His role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has earned him applaud. He next will be seen in Hurdang.

Hurdang is a love story set in the backdrop of 1990 in Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, it features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Speaking about Vijay, he has aced the part of a 90s college student from Allahabad. Vijay is doing his best to add his own nuances to the character. As the film is set in the 90s, it requires major prep from him. Vijay has even grown a moustache and decided to have a cleaner look. He also went through a series of tests, exchanged notes with the director on how to add his own to his look ensuring that he looks authentic in the film.

Tags > Vijay Varma, Rangrezz, Pink, Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Allahabad,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days