Vijay Varma preps hard for Hurdang

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma has acted in films like Rangrezz, Pink and Gully Boy. His role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has earned him applaud. He next will be seen in Hurdang.



Hurdang is a love story set in the backdrop of 1990 in Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, it features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Speaking about Vijay, he has aced the part of a 90s college student from Allahabad. Vijay is doing his best to add his own nuances to the character. As the film is set in the 90s, it requires major prep from him. Vijay has even grown a moustache and decided to have a cleaner look. He also went through a series of tests, exchanged notes with the director on how to add his own to his look ensuring that he looks authentic in the film.