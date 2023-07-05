Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'

Actor Vijay Varma, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Dahaad', has said that it's always endearing to collaborate with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and working on 'Dahaad' was truly an amazing experience for the actor in him.
Vijay Varma

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series on Wednesday, the actor told the media, "I'm a spaceship, and I keep going back to the mothership of Zoya and Reema. I have worked with them in 'Gully Boy', 'Mirzapur', this is my third project with them".

He mentioned that the creative energies of both Zoya and Reema help him push the envelope and explore the finer nuances about his work.

"Working with them pushes my limits as their characters are so well-rounded", he signed off.

'Dahaad', which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, will stream on Prime Video from May 12.

