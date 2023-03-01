Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men 

After a video went viral on social media, there have been rumors that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are dating each other. But, this is not the first time the actress has made it to the headlines because of dating rumors.   
MUMBAI : 2023 started with a rumor that Darlings actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia are in a relationship. A video went viral on social media in which according to fans they are seen kissing each other. The video is said to be from the New Year celebrations.

While of course, the actors have not yet spoken about it, everyone is speculating that they are the new couple in B-Town. But well, this is not the first time Tamannaah has made it to the news for her rumored relationship.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Virat Kohli

Many years ago, there were rumors that Tamannaah is dating Virat. It was said that they started dating after they shot for an advertisement together, but after a year they broke up. However, later the actress in an interview stated that she had just met Virat during the shoot, and after that, they never met.

Tamannaah Bhatia was to get married to a businessman

Just last year, there were rumors that Tamannaah is all set to get married to a businessman. Reacting to the rumors, the actress shared a picture dressed as a man and captioned it as, “Introducing my businessman husband.”

Tamannaah Bhatia in a relationship with a US-based physician

A few years ago there were rumours that Tamannaah is dating a US based physician and she will be tying the knot soon. The actress had then tweeted and clarified the rumors, "One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumors make it sound like I'm on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren't groom hunting."

Well, let’s see if this time Tamannaah will open up about her relationship rumor with Vijay or not.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

    

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 11:31

