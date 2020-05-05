Vijay Varma: Working with Mira Nair was on my bucket list

MUMBAI: Working with Mira Nair was always on Vijay Varmas bucket list, and the actor says he got a chance to fulfill his desire with the upcoming TV series, "A Suitable Boy".

"Mira was the only Indian filmmaker who was trying out something so new that nobody ever tried. These days, experimental cinema has its own room, but back in the eighties she was that filmmaker who was telling the story of a slum and the chronicle of Mumbai city in ‘Salaam Bombay!' and also showing the inside pictures of an Indian family in ‘Monsoon Wedding'. ‘The Namesake' was a film of a family settled in NYC. You name it, she has done it with equal efficiency. Obviously, in my initial days, like others, I was a fan of Mira. So, working with her was on my bucket list," Vijay, who shot to fame with "Gully Boy" last year, told IANS.

In Nair's miniseries "A Suitable Boy", he plays Rasheed. According to the actor, it is not the length but the substance of a role that matters to him.

"My character is certainly not one of the lead guys but I got a chance to play the character graph that I look for. It is quite a substantial character in the story. I cannot really give an insight into it right now. It is too soon to talk, as it has some time for release," Vijay signed off.

The series features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal among others.

