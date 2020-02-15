News

Vijay's selfie goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Vijay's new selfie with fans has been trending on social media. The actor clicked the selfie with fans in the town of Neyveli.

The selfie which has now gone viral over the past few days was clicked from the top of a vehicle. In the pic, a huge crowd can be seen in the background.

Apparently, they are fans who came to watch Vijay shoot his upcoming film, "Master". So far, much hype has been garnered about the film, and three posters have been released. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

Tags Tamil superstar Vijay Vijay Sethupathi Neyveli Master TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here