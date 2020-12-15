Vikas Khanna keeps his promise to Neena Gupta

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-chef Vikas Khanna says he made a promise to actress Neena Gupta to get her picture on the billboards of New York, and is glad he kept it.



Khanna's debut feature film as director, "The Last Color", has released, and the billboards are up in New York.



"I had promised Neena ji that when 'The Last Color' comes out, her picture in the beautiful pink colour will be on New York Times Square billboards," Vikas said.



"As we release the film for everyone to witness this story of hope and promise, I, too, am going back to fulfil my promises and share with everyone this story with the ever-talented Neena ji," he added.



The film addresses the age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. It deals with how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life.



The film is adapted from Khanna's book of the same name.



After its first look was unveiled at Cannes International Film Festival, the film had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2019.



"The Last Color" has travelled to various film festivals like Dallas International Film Festival, Woodstock International Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival and New York India International Film Festival.



The film released theatrically across India in PVR Cinemas on December 11.