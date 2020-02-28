News

Vikram dons seven looks in upcoming film 'Cobra'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Vikram dons seven different looks in his upcoming film "Cobra". This was revealed in the first look poster of the film, launched on Friday at 5pm.

Dressed as a politician and an old man among his various garbs in the film, Vikram shows off unrecognisable avatars in the poster.

Interestingly, the cast of the film also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in his Tamil debut as an actor. "KGF" fame Srinidhi Shetty also makes her Tamil debut in the film, which also features filmmaker KS Ravikumar.

Ever since director Ajay Gnanmuthu announced "Cobra", the buzz has been consistently high on the project. While the genre of the film is still remains under wraps, it is reported that Vikram's character resembles a Cobra. We now hear that the cast and crew of the film are shooting in Russia, and this is the final leg of the shoot.

This isn't the first time Vikram is experimenting with looks. His Wolverine-like look and hunch-back look in Shankar's "I" also became tremendously popular in the past.

The music of "Cobra" is composed by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

Cobra is set for a summer 2020 release. Meanwhile, Vikram is also busy with Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan", which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Aditi Rao, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

