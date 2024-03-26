Vikrant Massey finally addresses criticism regarding his controversial tweet of Ram-Sita; Says ‘The same could have been…’

An editorial cartoon of Sita commenting on Ram Bakhts was included in the tweet. Vikrant drew backlash for sharing the post when it resurfaced. After receiving criticism, Vikrant took down the tweet and apologized to the Hindu community.
MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey expressed regret for a previous tweet he posted that included a cartoon showing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The tweet was posted in April 2018 by the actor, who is currently basking in the success of his movie 12t Fail. An editorial cartoon of Sita commenting on Ram Bakhts was included in the tweet. Vikrant drew backlash for sharing the post when it resurfaced. After receiving criticism, Vikrant took down the tweet and apologized to the Hindu community.

Also read: 12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

“In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper,” he said.

“I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards,” Vikrant added.

In 2018, Vikrant published the political cartoon of Lord Ram-Sita in relation to the rape incidents that were generating news at the time. “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” In a cartoon, Goddess Sita was shown telling Lord Ram while holding a newspaper. “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

Vikrant recently made waves when he disclosed that, at the age of 17, his brother became a Muslim. He continued by saying that his father is a devoted Christian and his mother is Sikhni. As he stated in a podcast, “From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality. After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.”

Also read: 12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

