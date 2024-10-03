Vikrant Massey reveals how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'

MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey, who has been basking in the success of his last film 12th Fail (2023), recently spoke about fatherhood. During an interview with GQ India, the actor, who welcomed his first baby earlier in February with wife Sheetal Thakur, was asked how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'. The actor said he wants to 'think on his feet'.

Vikrant Massey said, “I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in.”

When asked what it was like being a new dad, Vikrant said, "It’s the best role of my life. A role that’s going to last a lifetime and the one I’m most looking forward to."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in 2022 and their son was born on February 7, 2024. A couple of weeks later, the new parents announced their son's name, writing on Instagram along with a family photo of the three, “Nothing short of a blessing… We named him Vardaan!!!”

Vikrant Massey, who recently won the Best Actor Award in the Critics category at this year's Filmfare Awards for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, has been in the news because of his statements about his family, including his elder brother Moeen.

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant shared that Moeen converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant also said that while his father is a Christian, his mother is Sikh.

The actor had said, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

Vikrant was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. He will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report.

