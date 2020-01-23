News

Vin Diesel goes shirtless to flaunt beef on the beach

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.

"We will find a way, or we will make one... Barca BC," Diesel captioned the image.

Reacting to Diesel's body, a user commented: "You are hottest."

Another one wrote: "Stop being too hot."

Diesel's underwear shows in the pic, with Barca BC printed on it. The reference is to the name of a video game the actor launched in 2011, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Source: IANS


Tags > Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 08:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim, SidNaaz fights, and more
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first memory, and more
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days