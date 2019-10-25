News

Vindoo Dara Singh’s son to be launched by Karan Johar

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
25 Oct 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Former actress Farha and her former husband Vindoo Dara Singh are now looking at their son Fateh’s career as a leading man. And as the boy is genetically blessed by being the legendary Dara Singh’s grandson and as his aunt is the formidable Tabu, he is all set to be the next big debutant to be launched by Karan Johar.

The young lad will be launched in the movie sequel to Dostana, which is now on the anvil. Vidu in an interview with an entertainment portal said that Fateh has been working really hard for the past 4 years in every department of acting and that hard work pays off.

As per sources, Karan has already interacted with the star kid and thinks that Fateh has the potential to make as big an impact as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
 

Vindoo Dara Singh, Karan Johar, Dostana, Fateh, Bollywood

