Vinnie Jones: I won't fall in love again

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 11:00 AM

British actor Vinnie Jones can't see himself falling in love again.

In an interview to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Vinnie, who lost his wife Tanya in July following a six-year battle with cancer, confessed he can't ever envision himself getting married to anyone else, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "She was the light of my life. I will never be with anyone else. She wouldn't give me her blessing to meet someone else - I just know her.

"I can't see it happening, I might have friends or whatever, I would be astonished if that happens. I think I've only got a little way to go until I'm with her, in the spectrum of the universe."

IANS

